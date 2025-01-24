The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of January 27-31

There's a lot of drama coming up on The Young and the Restless this week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 27-31.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 27 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 27

"Victor covers up a secret to protect his family, Mariah worries about Tessa’s safety, and Sharon reflects on her past mistakes."

Tuesday, January 28

"Victor puts Ian Ward in the hot seat, Michael takes on a dangerous assignment, and Sally works her magic to impress Billy."

Wednesday, January 29

"Victor vows to stop Ian Ward at all costs, leading to a shocking turn of events."

Thursday, January 30

"The Newmans recover from a volatile situation. Chance uncovers the truth, and Mariah’s world is rocked."

Friday, January 31

"Chelsea tasks a risk with Adam, Daniel learns the truth about Heather’s death, and Kyle pushes Claire to come clean."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 20 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 20: No episode aired due to coverage of the inauguration

Tuesday, January 21: "Victor is suspicious of Nikki’s actions, Nick and Chance follow a lead to find Sharon, and Claire gains Jordan’s trust."

Wednesday, January 22: "Victor sets a trap, Sharon plots her escape, and Victoria worries about Claire’s safety."

Thursday, January 23: "Victor backs Jordan into a corner, Ian torments Mariah, and Sharon’s life hangs in the balance."

Friday, January 24: "Victor questions Nikki’s judgement, Mariah makes a shocking discovery, and Billy starts a new chapter."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.