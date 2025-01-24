The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of January 27-31

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnesWood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) are about to celebrate their anniversary, but Finn needs answers from Poppy (Romy Park) about Luna (Lisa Yamada) first. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for January 27-31.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 27, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 27

"Sheila forces a run-in with Jack and Poppy at Il Giardino. Steffy gets supported by Taylor and Ridge over family problems with the Finnegans."

Tuesday, January 28

"Li vents to Finn her concerns regarding Jack’s infidelity. Ridge and Taylor make it all about family for Steffy and Finn."

Wednesday, January 29

"Finn receives a revealing backstory while dealing with the dilemma between Poppy and Li. Luna and Bill get honest about parentage and family."

Thursday, January 30

"Ridge urges Steffy and Daphne to keep it clean with Carter and Hope."

Friday, January 31

"With Steffy’s approval, Daphne Rose puts her charm, magic and nose to work with Forrester Creations and Carter Walton."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 20 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 20

There was no episode due to the inauguration

Tuesday, January 21

"Liam is suspicious of Bill as he hides Luna; Li doubles down with Jack and Poppy about Lina’s paternity."

Wednesday, January 22

"With Steffy’s assistance, Finn makes a realization about himself and his parents. Liam begs Bill to come clean about his recent isolation. Incensed, Li gives Jack a paternity test."

Thursday, January 23

"Hope and Carter do what it takes to get Daphne Rose on board at FC. Bill and Luna discuss their pasts. Back at Forrester Creations, Steffy is ecstatic that her plan seems to be working."

Friday, January 24

"Carter and Daphne seal the deal. Li reads Jack’s paternity results."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.