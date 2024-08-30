The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn, Liam and Hope team-up to find Steffy?

Time is running out for Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful, and it might take a village to find her. In this case, could that village be Finn, Liam and Hope?

Finn (Tanner Novlan) knows that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) needed time away to think, but after not hearing from her he knows that something is wrong. He knows Steffy stopped by the Spencer Estate before leaving town, and that’s where he’s going to find an important clue: her cell phone.

Steffy wouldn’t leave town without her phone, so Finn will know that something is wrong. We think he might run into Liam (Scott Clifton), who will be more than willing to put his differences aside to find Steffy. Along the way, they might run into Hope (Annika Noelle). Hope knows that she’s the reason Steffy left town, and now that there’s a chance that Steffy is actually missing, well, she will see this as a chance to atone for the kiss.

The last person in the world Finn wants to see right now is Hope, but he’s also desperate to find his wife now that he knows she’s missing her phone, a sure sign that something is amiss. He’s going to pull in anyone and everyone he can to find Steffy.

Liam and Hope are both uniquely suited to help Finn. They’re both highly invested in finding Steffy, for very different reasons. Liam wants to find the mother of his daughter and the woman he still loves dearly while Hope is looking to help Finn so as to make up for causing this whole mess in the first place. She might even be able to heal the rift between the Logans and the Forresters by helping to find Steffy.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) seems content to let Steffy starve to death so time is really of the essence when it comes to finding Steffy. We believe that Finn might organize a search party with people he can trust — he doesn’t have to like them to trust them, after all — because finding his wife is all he can think about.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.