The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn saves Eric's life?

Eric’s health is deteriorating on The Bold and the Beautiful, but Finn might hold the key to saving his life.

During Tuesday’s episode, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) paid a visit to her husband, Finn (Tanner Novlan), at work. While they were talking she admitted feeling helpless about her grandfather’s deteriorating condition. Finn, ever the doctor, started asking questions about the early symptoms, and while he noted that he can’t be sure of anything until he sees the file, offered a glimmer of hope that answers might be out there.

Eric (John McCook) is trying to work on another final collection and it’s killing his family to see him pretending that nothing’s wrong when it looks like he’s getting worse by the day.

All summer long, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has been letting a grudge against Finn simmer. He was furious that Steffy and the kids had to flee Los Angeles to get away from Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), and it was Finn who cracked the door to allow Sheila into their lives. While he hasn’t come out and directly said he’s Team Liam, he hasn’t shot down Liam’s advances toward his daughter.

But what if Finn saves Eric? What if Steffy’s beloved husband saves the day?

Okay, so maybe Finn won’t be the one to actually save the Forrester patriarch, but after watching him talk through the symptoms with Steffy it sure looked like he might have some ideas about what’s going on with Eric’s health.

Interestingly, the Forresters have all kinds of medical connections, from Ridge's siblings to Finn and Finn's mother. Leave it to Steffy to put the wheel in motion by getting Finn to investigate.

Surely, if Finn puts a plan in motion to save Eric’s life, whether directly or by finding specialists who can help, well, wouldn’t that put him in Ridge’s good graces permanently?

We’d like to think so.

Until now, we haven’t heard what Eric’s diagnosis is. But from the look of things, Finn has a few ideas and between his own knowledge, his brilliant mother and the doctors he works with, a treatment could be forthcoming.