The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope's new man?

Hope isn’t finished when it comes to her infatuation with Finn on The Bold and the Beautiful, but previews for the upcoming new season suggest a new man could be staking a claim on her heart. So who might this new guy be?

CBS released a short preview of what’s to come on The Bold and the Beautiful in the show’s upcoming 38th season, which kicks off on September 16, and it mentions that Hope (Annika Noelle) and a new man: "Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) face off after Hope continues making a play for Steffy’s husband, Finn (Tanner Novlan). But when Steffy threatens to end the Hope for the Future fashion line, Hope sets her sights on a new man."

So who could this new man be? Is it someone we already know, or someone who will be new to the series?

First things first, we have to note that even after all of the drama that came from Hope kissing Finn, she isn’t done in her pursuit of him. In fact, seeing him expressing his love for Steffy seems to make her want him even more. Knowing that Finn isn’t budging when it comes to his affection for his wife, particularly after knowing how close he was to losing her, it seems like Hope has no choice but to move on or risk losing everything from her clothing line to relationships with friends and family.

Clearly, defending Hope isn’t doing any favors for Brooke. Taylor isn’t holding back when it comes to calling out Hope’s behavior, or pointing out that her behavior is very similar to that of Brooke. Like mother, like daughter. Given that all of this tension between Brooke and Taylor is likely putting a strain on Brooke’s relationship with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Hope might find herself needing to pull back if only to keep the peace.

We suspect that someone new is going to pop up and capture Hope’s attention. It has been a while since the show has had some new faces, so it makes sense to have her love interest be someone we haven’t met before, or perhaps someone who has ties to Genoa City. It could even be someone who comes to work at Il Giardino to take over for Hollis.

Sadly, we suspect that it’s going to take something big happening before Hope realizes that she can’t keep pursuing Finn. She’ll have to walk through the fire, but maybe a new love interest can get her going down the right path.

