The Bold and the Beautiful season 38 preview teases what's ahead
See what's coming up at Forrester Creations in the new season.
The Bold and the Beautiful kicks off its 38th season on September 16, and CBS provided a look at what’s coming up in the new season. Not surprisingly, more tension between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) is on the horizon.
Take a look at The Bold and the Beautiful season 38 preview:
"In the upcoming episodes, fans can expect a mix of emotional confrontations, romantic twists, and lively musical moments. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) face off after Hope continues making a play for Steffy’s husband, Finn (Tanner Novlan). But when Steffy threatens to end the Hope for the Future fashion line, Hope sets her sights on a new man. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) discovers Taylor’s shocking reasons for returning home, while Will’s (Crew Morrow) return could lead to a reunion for his parents, Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie (Heather Tom). Guest star Tom Arnold returns as Captain Deuce Stevens, and musician Jökull Júliusson from the Icelandic band Kaleo rocks out at the Brooke’s Bedroom fashion campaign. Also, in season 38, Don Diamont celebrates 40 years on CBS Daytime.”
There’s a lot to break down here. We speculated that Taylor would come for Brooke in light of Hope kissing Finn, and that’s going to leave Ridge in a vulnerable spot considering he’s all but engaged to Brooke while also remaining very close to Taylor.
But who is this new man that Hope is taking an interest in? Is he someone we already know, or is he someone new? And can this new mystery man help to take away her pain once the Hope for the Future fashion line gets pulled? (We don’t know that it’s happening for sure, but there’s no way they will keep it going at this point, right?)
And as Don Diamont celebrates 40 years on CBS Daytime, Bill is going through some tough times after losing the family he thought he had with Poppy (Romy Park) and Luna (Lisa Yamada). Will he reunite with Katie, or will he shock everyone and stay with Poppy to rekindle the love they had all those years ago?
Needless to say, there are some big stories coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful and we’re excited to see what happens next!
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.