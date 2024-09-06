The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor coming for Brooke?

Taylor returned to Los Angeles to spend more time with her daughter on The Bold and the Beautiful, but she arrived as Steffy learned that Hope kissed Finn. Will Taylor take out her frustrations on Brooke?

Shortly after Taylor (Rebecca Budig) arrived in Los Angeles, Finn (Tanner Novlan) revealed to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that Hope (Annika Noelle) kissed him at the big party celebrating the relaunch of Brooke’s Bedroom. Steffy was understandably upset at this news and decided that she needed some time away from LA to process the information.

Of course, Steffy never left LA. She went to ask Liam (Scott Clifton) if he could watch Kelly and ended up seeing Luna (Lisa Yamada) kissing Bill (Don Diamont), which led to Luna kidnapping Steffy and locking her in a cage.

The only person who knew for sure that Steffy was missing was Finn, who put the pieces together very quickly. Taylor and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) tried to remain level-headed about her absence, but they were worried.

Now that Steffy has been rescued, it’s time to return the focus to what caused her to leave in the first place: Hope’s kiss. However, we suspect that instead of targeting the source — Hope — Taylor is going to take out all of her frustration on Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Taylor sees Brooke as the reason her marriage to Ridge fell apart in the first place, after all, and now Hope seems to be taking after her mother by trying to steal Steffy’s husband.

Misplaced blame isn’t new at the moment. Steffy was upset at Finn for allowing Hope to kiss him even though Finn immediately pushed her away. Blaming Brooke for Hope’s kiss isn’t entirely fair, but we can see why Taylor feels that way. Of course, Taylor’s frustration with Brooke will cause a lot of tension for Ridge, who is trying to ensure that the three very strong women in his life are happy.

We’re guessing that since Steffy is now safe and sound, the focus on the show will shift to tension between Taylor and Brooke as an extension of the battle brewing between the Forresters and the Logans as Kissgate picks up steam.

