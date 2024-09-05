The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: a cold dose of reality for Hope?

Hope is the reason Steffy needed to get out of town for a while on The Bold and the Beautiful. Now, in the aftermath of being held captive, is Hope about to get a cold dose of reality?

If Hope (Annika Noelle) had never kissed Finn (Tanner Novlan), then Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) never would have needed to get out of town to sort out her feelings. It also means she never would have been locked up in Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) cage, too.

Naturally, as soon as everyone knows Steffy is safe from harm and back home with Finn where she belongs, there will be questions. Initially, the focus will be on Luna and how “sweet Luna” could be a cold-blooded killer. After that, though, the line of focus will shift to Hope because no one has forgotten that it was Hope’s verboten kiss that set Steffy’s misadventure into motion.

As soon as the kiss happened, Hope knew she was in trouble. When Finn said he was going to tell Steffy, she knew she was in even bigger trouble. It didn’t help matters when Hope discovered that Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is back in town and knows about the kiss, too.

Hope naively told Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that she’s hoping to preserve her friendship with Finn. He’s been there for her and they have a connection through their parents’ unpopular marriage. Brooke told her daughter that she needs to get this infatuation out of her mind, but Hope resisted.

At this point, though, we don’t see a path forward for any kind of relationship between Hope and Finn. Hope will find herself alone in this mess because of what happened to Steffy. Even Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), who overheard Brooke and Deacon (Sean Kanan) talking about Hope’s crush, will likely side with Finn because he was so distraught over this nightmare.

Soon enough, Hope is about to discover that she’s going to be on the outs with a lot of people in her circle because it was her kiss that put this whole situation into motion. Fair or not, this is the cold hard consequence of her actions and we suspect Hope will reel from losing her friend.

