The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope's support for Finn lands her in hot water?

Hope unwittingly stumbled into the hornet’s nest on The Bold and the Beautiful when she arrived at Deacon’s house and found Sheila to be alive. Will her support for Finn put her in hot water?

Hope (Annika Noelle) thought she was going to Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) house to tell him he needed to stop talking about Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) being alive. However, upon her arrival, she not only discovered that Sheila was alive, but she also discovered that Deacon and Finn (Tanner Novlan) were there with her.

Naturally, this puts Hope in an extremely awkward position. She’s already been under fire for supporting Finn while he mourned Sheila’s death, and her father’s wild theories about Sheila being alive have also put Hope in a bad place with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), who has been essentially attacking anyone who doesn’t put Steffy’s needs first.

Hope gave Finn a big hug at the end of the May 7 episode , but there was no mistaking the look of concern in her eyes. Deacon and Finn are convinced that Sheila is a new person deserving of a fresh start. Hope isn’t so sure Sheila deserves anything, and what’s more, is that Hope knows what everyone else is going to say when they find out the truth.

That’s what makes this situation so challenging. Hope is now guilty by association. No matter what her intentions were in going to Deacon’s house in the first place, she’s seen that Sheila is alive and well and she can’t go back to Forrester Creations to tell everyone. It’s not her job to do that. But since she’s "in" on it, Hope will likely find herself in the crosshairs for not rushing to tell everyone the news.

Hope was already in a tough spot because of what Deacon was doing, stirring up everyone’s emotions about Sheila. Now that Sheila is alive, Hope will likely find herself grouped into the Team Deacon side of things simply by virtue of being his daughter. And that will only get worse once Steffy finds out….

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.