The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: is Bill really Luna's father?

Looks like Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) might need to call paternity test guru Maury Povich soon! The media tycoon is having dinner with Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) mom on The Bold and the Beautiful and he’s convinced they’ve met before.

Let’s back up a moment. When Luna arrived on The Bold and the Beautiful, she made quite the impression on RJ (Joshua Hoffman), who was in the middle of helping his grandfather work on his collection for the fashion showdown. Luna, a fashion intern at Forrester Creations, was a huge help for RJ and Eric (John McCook), even though her mother, Poppy (Romy Park), didn’t approve of the job.

In truth, though, it wasn’t that Poppy didn’t want her daughter following her dreams, it’s that Poppy’s sister, Li (Naomi Matsuda) is related to the Forresters through her nephew Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) marriage to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Eventually, though, Poppy was able to meet with Li and clear the air a bit, and now Luna is happily working with RJ.

During a chance encounter during lunch with her daughter, Poppy met Bill Spencer. He thought he recognized her back then, but she didn’t have the same feeling. Fast forward to the present, and Bill asked Poppy for a date. He tells her he thinks he knows her from a music festival some two decades prior. She was special to him.

Meanwhile, Luna and RJ talk about her mom’s date and she admits her life would have been very different if her father was present. But she never knew her father, and her mother never revealed his identity.

Could it be that Bill Spencer is Luna’s father?

It wouldn’t be the craziest thing that’s ever happened on The Bold and the Beautiful, that’s for sure. It’s actually pretty plausible, and they’ve certainly been dropping hints left and right.

But what would happen if Luna was Bill’s daughter? That’s the interesting thing. That would make her an heir to Spencer Publications, and a half-sibling to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). There are lots of upsides to this, sure, but RJ noted that the Forresters and the Spencers haven’t always been friendly so that could put a strain on his relationship with her.

Luna already has a great relationship with RJ and Eric and the other Forresters. She’s getting closer to her cousin, Finn. Finding out that she’s also Bill’s daughter could turn things upside down for her, and not necessarily in a good way.