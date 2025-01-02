The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ivy confronts Katie about the Forrester double standard?

Ivy told Katie she understood why Electra was fired before the truth was known about the deepfake images on The Bold and the Beautiful, but is she ignoring the larger issue?

In the December 31 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) and Katie (Heather Tom) had a heart to heart conversation about Electra (Laneya Grace) and the deepfake photos that cost the young Forrester her job. Katie felt terrible about the whole thing, promising that Electra would have the full support of Forrester Creations in finding and punishing the perpetrator.

Ivy appreciated the support, especially since this problem seems to have followed Electra from her hometown to LA, but she was frustrated that Katie didn’t come to her first before firing her niece. Katie explained that she was only trying to protect Ivy’s jewelry line, but we have to wonder what would have happened if the Forresters were still in control of the company.

When Katie first received the photos, she went directly to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), who agreed that Electra should be fired. But if Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) had been there, would things have been the same?

We think Ivy knows that things would have been handled differently if the Forresters were in control of the company. While everyone has been pledging support for Electra now that the truth is out in the open, including Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Hope (Annika Noelle), the fact remains that the Logan sisters’ first instinct was to fire Electra instead of confronting her. It’s hard to imagine that her family would have reacted the same way; we’d like to think Steffy would have had a conversation with Electra about the photos before jumping to conclusions.

At the moment, Ivy seems content knowing that Forrester Creations is now supportive of Electra, but she also knows that it might be a bitter pill for her niece to swallow once she learns that Katie not only believed the photos were real, but also believed that Electra wasn’t the nice girl she presents herself to be. (Side note, is that the reason Katie hesitated when Ivy mentioned how much Katie’s son loves Electra?)

The seeds of doubt have been planted and Ivy’s eyes are open to the fact that the new leaders of Forrester Creations are prone to jumping to conclusions instead of asking questions. We think this could lead to some tension in the future for Ivy and her jewelry line, which is why she very well could confront Katie (and Carter, Hope and Brooke) about firing her niece instead of asking questions first.

