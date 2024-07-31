The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Li misleads Katie?

Katie is asking Li a lot of questions in the July 30 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, but will Li answer those questions truthfully?

Li (Naomi Matsuda) has been walking a fine line between making Bill (Don Diamont) happy and keeping Katie (Heather Tom) from spoiling her sister’s relationship with him. But Katie has been asking a lot of questions about Poppy (Romy Park) lately and it’s getting harder and harder for Li to let them go.

When Katie asked Li about Poppy’s past drug use, Li answered as honestly as she possibly could: she used to use them, but not anymore. This is slightly misleading, of course, because she only gave up her special mints recently, and that’s only because of what happened when Luna (Lisa Yamada) was accidentally drugged.

Katie’s pivot to connecting the drug use to Tom (Clint Howard) and Hollis’ (Hollis W. Chambers) deaths, Li’s guard went up. Katie seemed to know that Poppy and Tom had a connection in the past, right around the time when Luna was conceived. This could ruin everything for Poppy, which in turn could ruin Li’s newfound connection to Bill as a member of the Spencer family.

Needless to say, this won’t work at all.

Suddenly, Li needs a plan to throw Katie off of Poppy’s trail. In reality, Poppy isn’t a very likely murder suspect, but protective mom Katie is more concerned about Poppy being around her son in Bill’s house. If anything, Li would make the ideal murderer, concocting this whole scheme to keep Poppy installed in Bill’s life while Li gets to reap the benefits of being closer to the billionaire than ever before.

Li will need to put together a very good story to throw Katie off of Poppy’s trail. The first step is probably saying that the drugs that killed Hollis and Tom weren’t the same as the ones Poppy used to take. Then she needs to stand up for her sister, citing her virtues as a single mother. It won’t be easy, because Li has made it clear that she doesn’t approve of Poppy’s lifestyle. But it’s necessary if she’s going to cover up this whole mess and keep Katie from discovering things that are best left buried.

