Here's why I think Luna drugged Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful

Remember when we wrote about Luna possibly drugging Bill on The Bold and the Beautiful? Well, the theory takes on a whole new set of possibilities after Liam’s accident.

After an intense argument with his father, Liam (Scott Clifton) passed out and hit his head at Bill’s (Don Diamont) house. He eventually made it outside, where, despite the security guards supposedly watching over Bill’s house, he collapsed again and hit his head even harder.

Looking back on Liam’s incident, while the argument with his father was heated, there was no indication that he was unwell until the end. By that point, he was at peak agitation.

Our theory about Luna (Lisa Yamada) is that she either put drugs in Bill’s food (think protein powder) or she had been drugging him all along, and his erratic behavior of late is a result of his withdrawals.

We think it’s possible that she slipped some substance into Bill’s food and/or drinks to get back at him for kicking her out, or she could be angling to kill the Spencer patriarch so that Will (Crew Morrow) inherits part of the Spencer Publications empire.

So let’s assume that Liam shows up at his father’s house, helps himself to a drink or snack, gets into a huge fight with his father, who storms out and leaves Liam reeling…and then Liam gets dizzy and passes out.

When you think about it, it’s the same thing that happened with Luna and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Luna offered Steffy a drink, and then Steffy got dizzy and passed out. The next thing Steffy knew, she was locked up in a cage.

At the moment, Liam has no idea what happened, and it all looks very suspicious. Unfortunately, the focus is going to be on Liam hitting his head more than possibly being drugged, which would then alert everyone to the possibility that Luna tampered with Bill’s house in her quest to get what she wants. But one thing is for sure: with Luna free, anything can happen, and no one is safe.