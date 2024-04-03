The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam and Hope getting back together?

There was a moment in the April 2 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when it looked like Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) had forgotten everything that happened between them and were the loving couple they’d been so long ago. Now that Hope’s relationship with Thomas is over, could Liam and Hope get back together?

Before Hope for the Future had its big debut in Rome last year, Hope and Liam were married and living life together. They may not have been happily married — he was constantly thinking about Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and she was wishing she was the only woman in his life — but they were married nonetheless.

Liam traveled to Rome to surprise Hope and instead caught her kissing Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), which led him to kiss Steffy. It wasn’t long before divorce papers were drawn up, though it took a long time for anyone to do anything with them.

Liam’s been pining over Steffy while Hope and Thomas continued their relationship, but now that Thomas is in Paris and Steffy is even more dedicated to Finn (Tanner Novlan), could it be that the former couple could get back together?

Being with their daughter, Beth, seemed to remind them that they were great parents. They were laughing and making plans together, and for a moment it looked like they were truly happy in each others’ company.

It would take a lot of work for Hope and Liam to get back together. She wants to be the only woman in his life, which means he needs to stop thinking about Steffy as much as he does. There’s no mistaking the fact that they care about each other, so perhaps, with time and focused effort, they could love each other again.

Now, while a reconciliation between Hope and Liam is technically possible, it’s not exactly plausible. She was committed to Thomas and loved the attention he gave her. Can Liam reciprocate that kind of love and dedication for Hope after shelving his errant feelings for Steffy? And can Hope let go of Liam’s feelings for Steffy if he pledges his heart to her anew?

In the soap world, anything is possible. When it comes to Hope and Liam, you never really know what to think. However, both Liam and Hope have spent some time trying to see if the grass is really greener on the other side of the fence and they just might realize that their marital lawn was pretty darn green.