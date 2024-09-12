The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam is Hope's 'new' man?

We know a new man is coming into Hope’s life on The Bold and the Beautiful, but perhaps he’s not “new” at all. After the September 11 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful we’re starting to think that Hope’s “new” man could be closer than she realizes.

Hope (Annika Noelle) has been spiralling for a while now. A kiss in Italy turned into a surprise romance with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) that led to the collapse of her marriage to Liam (Scott Clifton).

Liam has been working on making himself a better person lately. He’s talked openly with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope about wanting to focus on being a better man and a much better father. Part of that plan, he said, was to not look for new relationships until he had things figured out.

Hope, in the meantime, has been struggling and Liam hasn’t been thrilled with her choices of late. Liam was perplexed that Hope was dating Thomas and wasn’t sad to see Thomas leave her life. However, things changed when he learned that Hope kissed Finn (Tanner Novlan), which set several events in motion that led to Steffy being kidnapped by Luna (Lisa Yamada).

But now that Liam has had a heart-to-heart with Finn about saving Steffy, Liam is hearing the love and devotion Finn has for his wife and it looks like he might be experiencing a serious case of FOMO. After all, it was Liam’s infatuation with Steffy that tore his marriage apart. Liam can see how much Finn loves Steffy and he might be thinking back to how much he loved Hope, too.

Now, whether or not Hope would take Liam back is another question. She looks at Finn as the perfect husband so finding someone more like him makes sense, but there’s also an argument to be made for being with someone who is familiar and someone who is working on becoming a better person. Liam is both familiar and he’s trying to be a better person. He’s also the father of their daughter.

Hope giving Liam another chance isn’t entirely outside the realm of possibility, and we think Liam might also be open to the idea because he still loves her. And if Hope and Liam get back together, it could finally provide peace between Steffy and Hope.

