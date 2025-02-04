The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna plotting her escape?

Though she’s living in the lap of luxury at the Spencer Estate, it looks like Luna is getting restless on The Bold and the Beautiful and we have to wonder if she’s already thinking about an escape.

While she might want Bill to think she’s reformed, Luna (Lisa Yamada) isn’t as innocent as she looks. She’s a double-murderer who was ready to let her mother go to jail to cover for her crimes. After convincing Bill (Don Diamont) that her life was in danger the longer she stayed in prison, he quickly acted and plucked her from her confinement, offering her a second chance by rehabilitating in his home.

There are a ton of problems with all of this. Did Bill play right into Luna’s hands? Did she get beaten up on purpose just to prey on Bill’s protective instincts? Can she really handle staying confined at Bill’s house, unable to talk to anyone but him? And, perhaps most importantly, is she really planning on sticking around?

If you’ve been watching Luna over the past few weeks, she’s always toying with her ankle monitor. Bill usually catches her and she usually makes an excuse about it being uncomfortable. Every time it happens, though, she always deflects his focus and talks about how grateful she is to be there.

It’s hard to tell whether Luna is being sincere or not. While I can imagine she is very glad to not be in prison anymore, it’s really hard to believe she’s reformed. She plotted two murders and carried them out, and then she pinned it all on her mother to boot. Oh, and we can’t forget that she was also holding her cousin’s husband hostage in a giant cage in an apartment that was slated for demolition. It all screams premeditation, which is why it’s hard to believe Luna is suddenly back to being her old self.

In fact, we don’t even know who the real Luna is, because it looks like she’s been playing people all her life. Remember what happened with RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Zende (Delon De Metz)? We were all feeling sorry for her when she took her mother’s special mints and ended up sleeping with Zende the night after supposedly losing her virginity to RJ. Later, she revealed to Steffy that she set it all up.

The bottom line is that there’s no way Luna is going to stay put at Bill’s house. She’s going to find a way to get the ankle monitor off so she can sneak out of the house undetected. And she’ll continue working on Bill, breaking him down knowing that he has the money and influence to get her sentence dropped. Bill is too wrapped up in his own childhood trauma to recognize that she’s playing him, and things will get out of control quickly.

At the end of the day, Luna is the murderer but Bill is the one who pulled strings to get her out of jail and he’d be on the line for helping her to get out in the first place. Despite all of her gratitude, Luna is still concerned about Luna and we think she’ll do whatever she needs to do to get what she wants. Living in a mansion for the rest of her life won’t be enough, so we fully expect her to find a way out soon.