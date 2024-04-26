The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge goes after Zende?

Ridge has been out of town for most of the drama involving RJ, Luna and Zende on The Bold and the Beautiful. Now that he’s back, how long will it be before he finds out what happened, and what will he do when he hears about it?

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is fiercely protective of his family. We’ve seen it in recent weeks and months with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Eric (John McCook) and, most recently, with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Now that RJ is calling Los Angeles home, Ridge is thrilled to have his youngest son close to him, and he’s even happier having his son in the family business. He didn’t see a problem with RJ working with Eric even though Zende (Delon De Metz) complained that it was preferential treatment.

So what’s going to happen when Ridge learns that Zende slept with Luna (Lisa Yamada)?

Well, we fully expect Ridge to be furious at Zende for what happened. Ridge will likely feel the same way as Brooke, that none of this was Luna’s fault. Ridge knows how much his son loves Luna and he’s seen the couple together enough to know that she would never cheat on RJ intentionally. None of this would have happened if not for Poppy’s (Romy Park) drugs, which means Poppy will likely see Ridge’s wrath as well.

As the CEO of Forrester Creations, Ridge has the ability to extend his anger into the workplace. Zende is currently leading the work on Hope for the Future after Hope (Annika Noelle) designated him as the lead designer, with RJ assisting and Luna there to learn from him. But that could change once Ridge finds out what happened.

Needless to say, there’s going to be a lot of tension between RJ, Luna and Zende in the foreseeable future and that means Ridge will not only have to step in as a concerned parent but as a concerned CEO. There’s no way they can all work together now after what happened and that means someone will have to step back from the line.

Sadly, we know that Ridge does play favorites, so none of this is good news for Zende. We can only hope Brooke is there to help cooler heads prevail when Ridge finds out what happened.