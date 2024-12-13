The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila sees through Remy's plan?
Will Sheila be able to see what Remy is really after?
Remy is working at Il Giardino so that he can be closer to Electra. Will Sheila, the newly “reformed” villain of The Bold and the Beautiful, manage to see through his charm and discover why he’s really there?
We can’t help but notice that things have been very quiet for Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) ever since she married Deacon (Sean Kanan) and started working at Il Giardino. The former villain has been staying out of trouble, which is easy enough because the restaurant has been keeping her busy enough.
Now that Remy (Christian Weissman) has joined the staff, Sheila’s workload won’t be quite so overwhelming. That’s a good thing, because Deacon has been working overtime since losing two of his employees.
Remy fits into the Il Giardino culture very well, and he’s even living on the premises. He’s worked his way into Sheila and Deacon’s lives beyond just being an employee, and thus far he’s made it look like everything has been a happy accident.
What they don’t know is that Remy is hiding a few secrets. He’s in LA because he discovered that's where Electra (Laneya Grace) is, and he’s more than obsessed with the young member of the Forrester family. She thinks he’s just a friend from home, but based on all of the photos he has of her, we think it’s pretty clear that he’s the one who released the deepfake photos of her. And if he wasn’t the person behind it, he certainly became obsessed with her after seeing them.
We think Sheila might soon notice that Remy is very interested in Electra, and that his interest goes far beyond being a friend from home. Electra is clearly only interested in being friends with Remy because she’s smitten with Will (Crew Morrow), but that doesn’t mean Remy will stop his pursuit of her. Will Sheila notice how obsessed Remy is with Electra when she visits the restaurant? Will she suspect something is amiss with his focus on her?
Now, it’s worth mentioning that even though Sheila is the reigning villain of the series, her villain-radar hasn’t been working lately. She didn’t pick up on Luna (Lisa Yamada) being the culprit behind the deaths of her co-workers. Given her background, you’d think Sheila would be able to spot another possible villain a mile away because, after all, she herself committed just about every crime you can imagine.
But we think it could be different this time. Sheila was greatly bothered by the loss of her two co-workers and friends. She knows how their loss impacted Deacon. And she’s also very fond of Will and Electra. Will she spot Electra’s picture on Remy’s phone? Will she notice how he’s always watching them and suspect that something is wrong?
Oddly enough, Sheila could be Electra’s first line of defense against Remy because at the moment, Electra doesn’t see him as a threat and Will is willing to trust him because Electra does. Hopefully, Sheila is able to see through him before he hurts Electra again, but that’s only if she’s able to see through his charming ruse.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
