The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy gets the last laugh?

When it comes to the bitter rivalry between Hope Logan and Steffy Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope might think she’s won after taking over Forrester Creations with Carter. But we think Steffy might ultimately end up being the biggest winner of all.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has been fuming ever since Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) stole Forrester Creations from her family with help from Hope (Annika Noelle). She has no plans to return to the company while they’re running the show and she’s furious that their scheme is soiling the legacy of her hard-working grandfather, Eric (John McCook).

But while Hope might think she’s won the battle by taking control of the company and having her fashion line reinstated, we think it’s Steffy who’s actually winning because after Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) announces that she’s stepping into the CEO role, it’s going to drive Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) back to Taylor (Rebecca Budig).

Steffy might have lost her job, but she might be on the verge of getting her parents back together and that’s a bigger win than she could have hoped for. And, let’s face it, it’s also a huge blow to Brooke and Hope if Brooke’s new role comes at the cost of losing her beloved.

Ridge has been equally furious about the takeover, if not more so. He called Hope names, precipitating a huge fight with Brooke, who continued to defend her daughter despite disagreeing with the takeover. But with Brooke stepping into the CEO position, suddenly Brooke’s concerns about the takeover melt away and the optics alone make it seem like she’s on board with it. That’s a massive blow to Ridge, who is losing his company and the love of his life.

That’s where Taylor comes in. She’s been quietly recovering from broken heart syndrome, insisting that her focus is on healing and family, not on finding a new man. But there’s no denying that she still loves Ridge and the opportunity to rekindle things with him might prove too tempting for her to ignore.

Though Hope might have Forrester Creations, we think Steffy will be thrilled having her parents back together while they collectively figure out the next steps toward getting their company back. We know the Forresters won’t rest until they’re back in control at Forrester Creations, but they’ll be fighting back as a united front that likely includes Ridge and Taylor as a couple and that’s the best thing Steffy could hope for.

