The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy LEAVES town for good?

It’s a sweet reunion for Finn and Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful, but will Sheila get in the way of their happiness?

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is thrilled that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wants to come home with the kids. They share an embrace and a kiss that shows how much they missed each other.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is pondering life when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) walks in. He says he has news about Steffy. This catches Liam off guard.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) is busy on his phone while Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) asks if she’s boring him. He’s distracted because a health inspector is coming in a few days. He knows she wants to work on her relationship with Finn and he knows he can’t stop her. But what bothers him is that she said she wants a relationship “today” and he wants to know what that means.

Sheila pivots, telling Deacon she’s “been known to work miracles with inspectors.” Among other things. They joke around until she teases him about being a “Daddy Bear” protecting his restaurant. She says she’s tired of feeling like her life is on hold and she’s about to change that.

Ridge tells Liam that Steffy is taking the kids and heading home to be with Finn. Liam looks on in shock.

Finn says Steffy and her family will always come first for him. She can believe it. He’s missed her so much, and she lets him know she never doubted his love.

Deacon can’t help but tell Sheila that the charges were dropped and she has a place to stay, along with a person to count on. Why throw all of that away? She tells him she feels like her life is on hold and everyone hates her, so maybe if she can win Finn over then she can go out into the world. She wants to reconnect with the son she was forced to give up.

Liam goes through all of the reasons Steffy shouldn’t go back to Finn because nothing has changed. When Ridge says she still has nightmares about Sheila and what she did, Liam says that none of them should be worrying about her but here they are. Ridge truly believes that he should have done more to get Sheila locked up. Liam says Ridge’s devotion to his family is the difference between him and Finn — Ridge wants to take action while Finn is sympathetic to the villain.

Finn asks if the kids know they’re coming home. Steffy says she hasn’t said anything because she needed to talk to him about it first. She’s still worried about their safety. He tells her that he talked to Liam earlier about respecting their marriage, but Finn also knows that based on that conversation he knows it’s his job to protect the kids and his family from Sheila so Steffy can feel safe.

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

Sheila is determined to make a reunion with Finn happen, even as Deacon tells her to stop and think about it. He reminds her that she was able to get out of jail and get Finn to embrace her, even after she shot them. He reminds her of how he called her “mom” after she saved Kelly. Should she be pushing so hard right now? Right now Steffy and the kids are the most important people in his life. Sheila says it’s a hard lot for mothers because they raise their babies but can’t control everything. She was forced to give him up and now she has to deal with her son falling for another woman despite all of her effort to bring him into the world. “Steffy is never going to come between Finn and me again.” Deacon looks truly unsettled as she grabs her bag and leaves.

Ridge knows everything about Sheila because she used the same tactics against his father. He wishes he could feel sympathy toward her because he knows that’s all she wants, but he can’t feel sorry for her. Liam reminds him that Finn can, though.

Finn admits to Steffy that he has tons of laundry and trash hiding in the kitchen, a sign of how much he fell apart without her. She laughs and says it’s up to him to clean all of that up. Steffy asks if he’s had any contact with Sheila since she’s been at Eric’s and he swears he hasn’t. He promises to do whatever it takes to keep Sheila away. As they hug, Sheila’s shadow can be seen outside.

Liam keeps going on and on about how Finn “hasn’t gotten the memo” but Ridge defends Finn because he can’t help who gave birth to him. Liam admits he wishes he could resurrect his relationship with Steffy and he wants to protect her and their daughter because he thinks Finn has been blinded. “This isn’t going to end well.”

Finn is so grateful for a second chance with Steffy. He wouldn’t ask them to come back if he didn’t think they would be safe. He missed her so much. Steffy says she didn’t bring the kids with her because they needed some time to “reconnect.” They start making out on the couch when Steffy thinks she sees a shadow on the porch. At first she dismisses it, but then she sees her face and she freaks out. “Sheila is here!” she cries.

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

If it feels like Steffy and Sheila’s stories are colliding faster than a speeding bullet, well, you’re not wrong. Ironically, with Wood’s final episode airing this week (on September 7) fans just found out that she had her baby on August 27. With her impending maternity leave, it was time for B&B to take the fallout from HugGate to the next level.

Sheila isn’t waiting around, obviously. She knows what kind of impact her presence has on just about everyone in the world right now save for Deacon and — possibly — Finn. She thinks she can jumpstart their relationship by forcing herself into his life, but what she doesn’t see is that he will never forgive her for what happened because his love for Steffy is stronger.

That means Steffy is in a very dangerous situation, and she’ll have to leave town if she wants to escape… but for how long? We know that Wood will be out on maternity leave for a while, so that means Steffy’s absence could be a long one.