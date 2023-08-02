The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: The END for Steffy and Finn?

Sheila saved the day, but that won’t win her any favors with Steffy. Things get increasingly complicated on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is incredulous that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) saved Kelly’s life. He thanks her over and over again.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is trying to reach Finn but the phone keeps going to voicemail. Steffy knows that Liam is eager for his day with Kelly and she’s apologetic. He’s still going on about whether Finn will ever really protect Kelly from Sheila now that Sheila is back in his life.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) is working at home when he flashes back to the conversation he had with Sheila, who was determined to get back into her son’s life no matter what.

Steffy says she’s still shocked that the judge let Sheila free. Liam can’t believe it either. It’s like they’re right back at square one. Steffy knows all Liam cares about is Kelly’s safety, and hers. She promises that nothing will happen to Kelly. Liam trusts Steffy completely, it’s Finn he’s worried about. He loves them both and nothing is going to change that.

Sheila is grateful that she was there to help. She calls Kelly “precious” and Finn agrees. He’s so grateful to Sheila for saving her, but he tells her that she has to keep her distance. Kelly comes up and Sheila tells her how happy she is that she’s ok, and she warns her about being too close to the water. After one final look, she walks away.

Liam gets a call from the office but he doesn’t take it. Steffy knows he’s worried and she’s done thinking about Sheila. She’s also done worrying about Finn because she trusts him. Liam keeps thinking about the day Kelly was born and everything that happened leading up to her birth. He kept staring at her in awe, knowing he had to do everything in his power to keep her safe. And Steffy. Because his job is to protect Steffy too. When his phone rings again, Steffy promises to text him and let him know. She gives him one last reassurance before he leaves.

(Image credit: CBS)

Deacon is still working when Sheila gets there. She tells him about how she saved Kelly’s life.

Steffy can’t understand where Finn is. When they finally get back, Kelly goes straight to her mother and tells her “something scary” happened. She reveals that she almost drowned and then goes straight into her mother’s arms. Steffy’s eyes widen as she stares at Finn.

Liam is back at the office and all he can think about is his conversation with Steffy. Wyatt (Darin Brooks) comes in and wonders why he’s still there when he was supposed to be with Kelly. Liam reminds him that he has good reason to be concerned. Wyatt asks about the conversation with Steffy. He thinks there’s no way Steffy or Finn will allow Sheila near the kids, but Liam isn’t convinced.

Deacon asks for another play by play of what happened. Sheila explains how Kelly got caught in the waves. Deacon asks if Kelly is ok. “You saved Steffy’s daughter’s life!”

Kelly says the ocean took her bucket. Finn tells Steffy he looked Kelly over and she’s ok. Kelly innocently says that “Finn’s mom” was there to save her. Steffy asks if it was Li, but Kelly confirms that it was Sheila.

Deacon is glad that Sheila didn’t listen to him about stalking Finn, because her actions saved Kelly’s life. But clearly this proves that she deserves to be in Finn’s life. “Sheila, you may have pulled off the impossible today.”

Wyatt wants to know all the details. Liam admits that Steffy didn’t react the way he expected her to react. He still doesn’t trust Finn no matter what.

(Image credit: CBS)

Finn offers to explain while Kelly goes to take a shower. “What the hell happened?” Steffy demands. He starts to explain and Steffy can’t believe he turned his back on her at the beach. That’s when Sheila rushed in. “At that moment it didn’t matter because Kelly was safe.” He apologizes over and over again. “She saved her life. My mother saved Kelly’s life,” he says. Steffy looks like she’s about to be sick.

This could be it. Everything Steffy has been afraid of has happened — Sheila getting close to her kids, Sheila trying to get close to Finn, Finn lying about his feelings for Sheila and everything Sheila all at once.

Though Sheila is a problem, there’s no way Steffy can overlook Finn — a doctor — turning his back on a child at the beach. It’s one of the top parenting rules out there, and her daughter could have lost her life as a result.

There’s also the newest Sheila-related issue to arise: Finn sees Sheila as a hero for saving Kelly, which won’t help Steffy’s we-hate-Sheila-no-matter-what plan.

Can Steffy look past what happened at the beach, or is this the beginning of the end for her marriage to Finn?