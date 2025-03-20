The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: unhinged Hope proves Steffy right?

After learning that Carter tore up the LLC paperwork in The Bold and the Beautiful, her true colors started to shine through. And now her unhinged behavior is starting to prove Steffy right.

We may never know whether the chicken came before the egg, but when it comes to Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) belief that Hope (Annika Noelle) was only with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), well, it looks like Steffy hit the nail on the head.

Hope was willing to look past Carter’s kiss with Daphne (Murielle Hilaire), but in the March 18 episode she unleashed her wrath upon Carter after he revealed that he tore up the paperwork and gave Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook) control of the company once again.

For Hope, Carter’s move was more of a betrayal than anything else. She accused him of putting her in a terrible situation because she’ll never be able to work at Forrester Creations so long as Ridge and Steffy work there.

It didn’t matter that Carter negotiated to keep Hope for the Future going, she said, because Carter (a lawyer) didn’t bother to get it in writing. It doesn’t matter if they shook hands on it; Hope knows that she’ll be out of a job if Steffy has any say in it.

When Hope says she “loved” Carter, he questions her use of past tense. The man has been grieving the loss of his friendship with Ridge and the only family he’s known over the past several years, and now it’s becoming clear that Hope might have only been with him because he was giving her a way to get back at the Forresters.

It’s not a good look for Hope. Everyone warned Carter that Hope was using him, and now her erratic behavior, and the fact that she’s more upset about the paperwork than her man’s well-being, says it all.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hope has been riding Carter’s coattails this whole time and now that the ride is over, it doesn’t look like she’s going to stick around. Not only that, but she’s going to blame it all on Carter for betraying her when she’s been using him all along. Needless to say, Hope is doing exactly what Steffy predicted and she’s only going to keep sliding until she’s alienated everyone around her.