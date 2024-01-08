The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of January 8-12

Things are absolutely frigid on The Bold and the Beautiful this week, and it's not because of winter temperatures! Tensions have been high for a while now, but they're coming to a head and it's only going to get worse. Let's take a look at what's coming up this week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 8-12.

If you missed any of last week's episodes, the biggest source of tension came as Finn (Tanner Novlan) tried to understand whether Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is really a threat. This comes after Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) showed up in his office for a new patient meeting. After discovering that Finn is married to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Xander unloaded a lot of potentially damaging information about Thomas, including that he was responsible for Emma's death.

Finn asked Steffy about it. When he found her to be defensive about the accusations, it only made his concerns worse. Now he's concerned about Hope (Annika Noelle) and her safety. To his surprise, she wasn't shocked about some of the things Xander said about Emma, because she knew Emma, too, but she was upset that Xander believes Thomas was behind her death.

And speaking of tension, there's bound to be drama ahead as Xander (Delon De Metz) surprises Luna (Lisa Yamada) in a bid to shake things up with RJ (Joshua Hoffman).

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 8-12, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 8

"Zende and R.J.’s argument about R.J.’s job at Forrester Creations escalates. Luna receives an anonymous invitation to a romantic dinner. Thomas attempts to sway Steffy to believe that he and Hope are good for each other."

Tuesday, January 9

"Xander remains steadfast to Finn that Thomas is a murderer. Luna is surprised to find Zende, not R.J. when she arrives for her romantic date."

Wednesday, January 10

"R.J. flips when Luna reveals Zende’s ploy to get alone time with her. Steffy is stunned that Xander is not easing on his accusations against Thomas."

Thursday, January 11

"Finn pressures Steffy to point blank ask Thomas about Emma’s death. Liam is shocked to learn of Thomas’s proposal to Hope."

Friday, January 12

"Thomas has a heart-to-heart with Steffy about what happened the night Emma died."