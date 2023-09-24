The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of September 25 to September 29

With Finn's mother pushing him to get Sheila out of the way by any means necessary and Brooke busting Hope and Thomas again, things are hotter than ever on The Bold and the Beautiful. But we're just getting started. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 25 to September 29.

Even with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) out of the country to protect her family, she's still a huge part of everything that's happening back in Los Angeles as Finn (Tanner Novlan) consults with his mother Li (Naomi Matsuda) about getting her back. For Li, the answer is simple: Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has to go. But what does that mean, and is Finn capable of seeing it through?

Meanwhile, Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) has been angling for his parents, Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) to get back together and now he's pulling out all the stops. But will it work?

And then there's the fashion show runway battle. RJ (Joshua Hoffman) is in the middle of the tension between his grandfather, Eric (John McCook), and his father, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). He's thrilled to be working with his grandfather but he's also afraid of letting his father down. Is there a path to make everything work out?

Take a look at The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 25 to September 29, courtesy of Soaps She Knows:

Monday, September 25

"Judge Evan Scott returns, and a juicy romantic secret is revealed. Hope is deeply impacted by Thomas, a man devoted only to her."

Tuesday, September 26

"Ridge is stunned when Carter reveals how Eric’s new line will impact Forrester Creations. Finn demands that Liam stop interfering in his marriage."

Wednesday, September 27

"R.J. is torn between Eric and Ridge. Taylor counsels Finn about Steffy and his family."

Thursday, September 28

"Taylor surprises Ridge and Brooke with her return to Los Angeles. Deacon makes a life-altering decision."

Friday, September 29

"Taylor is shocked to learn that Thomas and Hope are sleeping together and takes action."