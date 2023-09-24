The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of September 25 to September 29
Here's what's happening around Forrester Creations this week.
With Finn's mother pushing him to get Sheila out of the way by any means necessary and Brooke busting Hope and Thomas again, things are hotter than ever on The Bold and the Beautiful. But we're just getting started. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 25 to September 29.
Even with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) out of the country to protect her family, she's still a huge part of everything that's happening back in Los Angeles as Finn (Tanner Novlan) consults with his mother Li (Naomi Matsuda) about getting her back. For Li, the answer is simple: Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has to go. But what does that mean, and is Finn capable of seeing it through?
Meanwhile, Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) has been angling for his parents, Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) to get back together and now he's pulling out all the stops. But will it work?
And then there's the fashion show runway battle. RJ (Joshua Hoffman) is in the middle of the tension between his grandfather, Eric (John McCook), and his father, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). He's thrilled to be working with his grandfather but he's also afraid of letting his father down. Is there a path to make everything work out?
Take a look at The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 25 to September 29, courtesy of Soaps She Knows:
Monday, September 25
"Judge Evan Scott returns, and a juicy romantic secret is revealed. Hope is deeply impacted by Thomas, a man devoted only to her."
Tuesday, September 26
"Ridge is stunned when Carter reveals how Eric’s new line will impact Forrester Creations. Finn demands that Liam stop interfering in his marriage."
Wednesday, September 27
"R.J. is torn between Eric and Ridge. Taylor counsels Finn about Steffy and his family."
Thursday, September 28
"Taylor surprises Ridge and Brooke with her return to Los Angeles. Deacon makes a life-altering decision."
Friday, September 29
"Taylor is shocked to learn that Thomas and Hope are sleeping together and takes action."
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.