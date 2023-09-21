The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will Finn KILL for his family?

Li tells Finn that he needs to take drastic measures against Sheila on The Bold and the Beautiful, but is he ready to break his oath?

We start out at Forrester Creations again as little Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) tells Hope (Annika Noelle) that she needs to give Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) another chance so they can be a happy family.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) welcomes his mother Li (Naomi Matsuda) to his house. The house has been lonely since Steffy and the kids left. He talks to them regularly and misses them like crazy. Li says that this is all Sheila’s fault.

And, speaking of Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), she’s busy getting hot and heavy with Deacon (Sean Kanan), but he stops her. She tries to keep going but she won’t listen and says that his body is saying something different. He’s trying to be good, but she “likes him so much better when [he’s] being naughty.”

Li asks about Steffy and how she’s doing. Finn says it’s hard to tell how Steffy is doing and he’s not sure since the kids are always on the call. His mother points out that he needs to be serious about this because she won’t come home if she doesn’t feel safe, and then she’ll be gone for good.

Sheila acknowledges the dilemma Deacon is in, and he tells her that it doesn’t change how he feels about her. “You mean so much to me,” she tells him. Deacon is worried about losing his daughter if anyone finds out, and that’s a big price to pay.

Hope suggests that they get dinner. Douglas wants to bring Thomas, who has been listening in the whole time. Thomas thanks his son for having so much faith in him and for looking past everything that happened in the past. Hearing that his son thinks he’s a better person means the world to him. Hope says it’s an important lesson to learn that people can change and they can forgive. Douglas makes sure his parents know this was all his idea. He wants to fix Hope’s sadness by bringing the family back together.

(Image credit: CBS)

Sheila says she understands Deacon’s connection to Hope because of her connection to Finn. They’re in the same place. He tries to deny it but admits there’s some truth to it, aside from the whole trying to shoot her son and his wife thing. Sheila thinks that she can be in Finn’s life now that Steffy is gone.

Li doesn’t blame Steffy for leaving after Sheila turned up at their door. Li reminds him that he’s a doctor. He’s smarter than this. He gave Sheila hope that they can have a relationship. She says he needs to shut Sheila down so that Steffy never has to worry about Sheila ever again.

Thomas loves that Deacon thinks he’s the missing piece in making Hope happy, but he warns his son that he doesn’t want to pressure her. Hope knows that and appreciates Douglas’ love. She gets a message that she’s late for a meeting with her dad. Before she leaves she tells them that no matter what, they’re always a family.

Finn wants to know what Li means. Li says he had a chance to let Sheila die but he didn’t. Finn says he couldn’t let her die because of the oath they swear. “Do you want to save your marriage?” Li asks. He needs a way to show Steffy that Sheila is never coming back or Steffy will be gone for good.

Sheila thinks that there is nothing in her way now that Steffy is gone. Deacon says Finn will always choose his family over her, but Sheila points to how it felt when he held her. Deacon believes Finn is conflicted but he also knows he will always choose his family. Sheila doesn’t believe Steffy can love Finn enough. Deacon looks at her, knowing this is going in a bad direction.

Finn can’t believe that his mother thinks he’s not trying. “Those are just words,” Li says. Steffy doesn’t want him to go to her because he can’t promise that she will be safe. Sheila is not his mother. Li was there for every milestone in his life, and Finn knows that. “You are my mother in every sense of the word,” he says. Li says his love belongs to her, which is why she can’t understand why he’d let Sheila into the house and into their lives. “She’ll be back,” Li warns, and she’ll never keep her distance so long as Sheila believes she is welcome there.

Sheila apologizes for her strong emotions. She’s not giving up now that she’s so close. Deacon says he loves Hope so much and that’s why he can’t risk being seen with her. If Brooke or Hope found out about him, he could lose them and lose his restaurant. He knows Hope is going through a lot right now and she needs him as her father. He can’t take a chance of losing this. “So what are you saying, Daddy?” she asks. She moves in for a kiss when there’s a knock on the door. It’s Hope. She’s right outside and her hand is on the doorknob.

(Image credit: CBS)

Finn gets some tough love from his mother, and he needs it. He’s been saying that he’ll protect Steffy and the kids since Sheila was released and thus far that really hasn’t panned out because Steffy fled to Italy.

Li didn’t come out and say that Finn should kill Sheila, but she did strongly insinuate that he should have let her die instead of saving her life. Yes, doctors take an oath to do no harm, but in this case Li has no problem saying what so many people in their circles are thinking: Sheila needs to go away, permanently. And death is pretty permanent. (Well, maybe not on soap operas…)

She’s suggesting that Finn think of a way to get Sheila out of their lives forever, and as a doctor he knows of ways he could get rid of her and (probably) get away with it.

Whether Finn is capable of murder is a whole other issue. While he’s said he’d do anything to protect his family, it’s not so clear that he could kill someone. Finn just doesn’t seem like that guy.

The good news is that this is a soap opera, and there’s almost always someone waiting in the wings who is ready and able to do a dirty deed for the right price. If Finn wants to eliminate Sheila permanently, the answer might be a hit man away…