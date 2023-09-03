The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of September 4 to September 8

It's going to be a big week on The Bold and the Beautiful as things with Sheila finally come to a head, leading to a big decision from Steffy. We've got The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 4 to September 8 right here.

Ever since being freed from jail, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has been obsessed with developing a relationship with Finn (Tanner Novlan), believing his courthouse hug was a sign he wanted her in his life. Sure, saving Kelly's life at the beach won her some brownie points in his book, but Finn has made it clear to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that she and their children are what matter to him and he'll do anything to keep them safe.

According to Soaps.com, the last episode that Wood taped prior to starting her maternity leave is the September 7 episode, which means we'll very likely see the Sheila and Steffy drama come to a head. Will she stay with Finn or will she pack up the kids and leave Los Angeles solo? Only time will tell.

Take a look at The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 4 to September 8, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 4: A repeat episode will air on Labor Day. It's a throwback episode to happier times last year during the preview of Hope for the Future. Here's the episode description: "Wyatt and Bill attempt to persuade Liam to do the right thing. The Hope for the Future fashion preview is officially a smashing success as Hope takes the stage in Thomas’s original showstopper gown."

Tuesday, September 5: "Sheila makes an unwelcome appearance. R.J. quietly scopes out the situation at Forrester about Eric."

Wednesday, September 6: "Deacon gets nervous when Ridge slings accusations. Finn attempts to intervene as Sheila and Steffy battle."

Thursday, September 7: "Steffy reaches her breaking point. Liam makes a vow to Wyatt about Steffy."

Friday, September 8: "Ridge and R.J. argue about Eric’s place in the company."