The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: will Ridge actually listen to Brooke?
If only Ridge had listened to Brooke the first time around.
Ridge didn’t want to listen to Brooke’s explanation on The Bold and the Beautiful, but even he had to wonder why she went to see him after the CEO announcement. Coming up next week, Brooke has a chance to reveal her big plan to him, but will he reconsider after hearing what she has to say?
It’s a well known fact that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) isn’t a great listener. When he gets angry, he tends to do more talking than listening. That’s exactly what he did when Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) showed up at his father’s house after the CEO announcement; rather than listen to her, he talked over her. She never got a word in edgewise, and when she saw Taylor (Rebecca Budig) she ran from the house in tears.
Days later, Ridge has been struggling to understand why Brooke would show up after the announcement. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) insisted that she was there to gloat, but Ridge doesn’t seem to believe it. Watching him, it looks like he’s on the cusp of realizing that he made a huge mistake.
We think Ridge knows he messed up by not listening to Brooke. It’s not in her character to rub in her victory, so clearly she must have been there for another reason.
Brooke wants to save Forrester Creations so that Ridge and his family can take control again. And she has proof to what she’s claiming: she tried texting him before the announcement, and she revealed her plans to save the company to Zende (Delon De Metz).
Once Brooke reveals her plan to Ridge, we think he’s going to be faced with a major dilemma. He’s currently getting closer to Taylor again, much to Steffy’s delight, but in his heart he misses Brooke. Accepting Brooke’s plan means upsetting Taylor and Steffy, but on the other hand he might be able to get his company back and we think Ridge will choose his company. (He’ll be acting for himself, but he’ll also be thinking about his father getting his company back and that’s more important than anything)
Before any of this can happen, though, Ridge needs to keep his mouth closed while Brooke explains what she was doing when she accepted the CEO position. He needs to listen — and, more importantly, he needs to hear — what she’s saying. It’s going to be a tough conversation given that Ridge already turned to Taylor for comfort, but if he wants to get his company and the love of his life back, then Ridge will have to hear Brooke out and believe that she’s trying to help him.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
