‘The Boys’ season 3 gets release date, teaser trailer

Prime Video’s hit series The Boys will be flying to TV viewers’ rescue this summer when its third season debuts on June 3 with a trio of episodes. The Emmy-nominated series will then release a new episode (there will be a total of eight this season) every following Friday up to the series finale on July 8.

The news came fittingly on the seventh day of the month, as Amazon Studios has been releasing a digital video series, Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman, on the seventh of each month since July 2021. The final installment of the digital series , which features The Boys character Cameron Coleman, a Vought News Network anchor, revealed the release date.

In addition, a brief teaser trailer was shown that sees Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Homelander (Anthony Starr) posing for photos. Despite his smile, Homelander doesn’t seem all too thrilled about the situation.

Fans who are caught up through The Boys season 2 can venture a guess as to why that is (SPOILERS AHEAD).

Season 2 saw Homelander attempt to create to important relationships — one with his son from Billy’s wife Becca and the other with Stormfront, a supe who turned out to be a Nazi supporter. To put it mildly things did not turn out well in either situation, and Homelander ended season 2 in a dark place. How he will handle everything will certainly be a big part of season 3.

Though specifics on that — or any of the other plotlines that could be on the way in season 3 — are being kept under wraps, as Prime Video only shared a description that said the non-supe vigilantes at the center of the show will continuing “their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought.”

What we do know is that most of the main cast is back, including Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Anthony Starr as Homelander, Erin Moriarty as Annie/Starlight, Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train; Las Alonso as Mother’s Milk; Chace Crawford as The Deep; Tomer Capon as Frenchie; Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro; Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir; Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett; and Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman. Jensen Ackles is also joining the cast as a new supe, Soldier Boy. Any guest stars, including Giancarlo Esposito as Vought leader Stan Edgar, were not confirmed in Amazon Studio’s announcement.

The first two seasons of The Boys are available to watch in their entirety on Prime Video. All you need to watch is a subscription to Amazon Prime.