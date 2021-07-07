‘The Boys’ gets digital series to bridge gap between season 2 and 3

This just in, The Boys has its own news program now. Amazon Studios has launched a new digital series, Seven on 7 on VNN (Vought News Networks), that will air on the 7th of every month leading up to season 3 of The Boys. Seven on 7 will serve to fill in the gaps of what is happening in the world of The Boys between season 2 and season 3.

The first episode of Seven on 7 is now available on YouTube. It features Matthew Edison as Cameron Coleman, a VNN anchor who will appear in season 3 of The Boys. Some of what is covered in the first episode of the digital series includes an update on Homelander after the Stormfront revelations at the end of season 2, Hugh Campbell’s new job working for Congresswoman Neuman and other Vought related tidbits. There’s even brief commercials that would appear on VNN included.

Watch the first episode of Seven on 7 below.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke talked about the digital series, saying: “Since the very start of The Boys, we’ve seen Vought’s propaganda arm — I mean, news channel —VNN. We’ll be digging deeper into those fair and balanced patriots next season, so as a teaser, we’re introducing Seven on 7 with VNN’s biggest star Cameron Coleman.”

In addition, new in-world social media channels on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter with the handle @VoughtINTL will post content related to the show. The announcement from Amazon says that the content will only be commenting on things happening in the world of The Boys, even if they appear to blend with what is happening in the real world.

The Boys is a superhero dark satire from Kripke based on a series of comic books where superheroes are all employed by a large corporation, which a group of outsiders are trying to expose. The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Anthony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chance Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara and Giancarlo Esposito.

Production of The Boys season 3 is currently underway, but there has been no announcement as to when the new season will air, so we could be getting a bunch of Seven on 7 digital episodes. Season 2 wrapped up on Amazon Prime on Oct. 9, 2020.

The Boys is an Amazon Original series, joining a lineup that includes The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Flack, The Underground Railroad and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, among others. All of these shows, including a library of licensed movies and TV shows, are available as part of an Amazon Prime subscription.