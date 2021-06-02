‘Flack’ season 2 trailer digs up some more dirt

Flack knows who’s the first call celebrities make when they find themselves in a bind — their publicist. Flack is the Amazon Prime original series that delves into the world of public relations, with plenty of dirt bound to be dug up in the second season that will launch on June 11, if the official trailer is any indication.

Anna Paquin headlines Flack as Robyn, an American publicist that has taken a job at a marquee London PR firm that reps troubled celebrities. She is joined by a team that includes Sophie Okonedo, Lydia Wilson and Rebecca Benson. But as they try to solve the problems of other people, can they keep their own lives together?

The first season of Flack debuted on Amazon Prime all the way back in 2019, so it’s been a bit of a wait for fans of the show.

The season two trailer promises more juicy storylines of celebrities acting naughty, the creative pivots to cover things up and the cutthroat practices of Paquin and her colleagues. Check out what’s in store for season two in the trailer below.

Amazon Prime original series are returning with a vengeance in June. In addition to Flack, Amazon released the trailer for the final season of Bosch, which will hit the streaming service on June 25.

June is also a big month for Amazon as it will conduct its annual Prime Day celebration between June 21-22.

Amazon Prime Video, including its originals and library content, is available for anyone who signs up for an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $12.99 per month, or $119 for the entire year.

In addition to shows like Flack, Amazon Prime’s originals series include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys and the new Barry Jenkins limited series The Underground Railroad.