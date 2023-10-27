The Crown creator teases prequel series that's set 'back in time'

The Crown season 6 is the final instalment in the beloved Netflix series.

The Crown creator Peter Morgan has teased plans for a potential prequel series, telling fans he would love to explore somewhere "back in time".

Since The Crown season 6 is the final instalment of the Netflix series, fans are keen to find out if the creators will be back to explore more historical drama.

There's good news, too, because in a recent interview, The Crown's Peter Morgan revealed he has "an idea" but nothing is set in stone just yet as he has other projects to focus on.

With the series coming to a close soon, Peter spoke to Variety and reflected on his time working on the show, which first hit our screens in 2016.

He told the site: "I often think, "Will I miss The Crown? And there are many things that I won’t miss. But one of the things I will miss is writing about a multigenerational family saga because it’s just the best stuff to write about."

When asked about a potential follow-up, Peter revealed: "I do have an idea. But first, I need to do some other things. Second, it would need a unique set of circumstances to come together."

He also teased that if he were to do a prequel, he would love to explore events that happened prior to Queen Elizabeth II's reign. He added: "Yes. If I were to go back into The Crown, it would definitely be to go back in time."

Imelda Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth II in the final season of The Crown. (Image credit: Netflix)

But while there's no confirmed prequel series just yet, fans have plenty to look forward to when The Crown season 6 arrives in November. However, there's been a shake-up as you won't be able to binge this season.

The season will be released in two parts which are a month apart, so this might be one to savour before you run out of episodes to watch!

We also know that the final season will cover events from 1997 through to 2005, which saw Tony Blair (Bertie Carvel) as Prime Minister during that period. There'll be plenty more figures introduced too, as it will explore the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Elsewhere, Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West reprise their roles as Princess Diana and Prince Charles, respectively.

The Crown Part One arrives on Netflix on Thursday, November 16 with Part Two following on Thursday, December 14.