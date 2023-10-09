You won't be able to binge The Crown season 6 — here's why

Netflix has finally confirmed when The Crown season 6 will air but there's a catch.

Netflix has today revealed that The Crown season 6 will be coming our way later in 2023. But if you were hoping to binge the last series of the royal drama in one, we've got bad news: The Crown's final installment will be split into two parts.

Thankfully, Netflix has at least given us a good idea of which stories the two parts will tell.

Broadly speaking, season 6 covers events from 1997 through to 2005, roughly spanning the tenure of Tony Blair (Bertie Carvel).

Part 1 will arrive on November 16. This first set of four episodes will depict the blossoming relationship between Princess Diana and the film producer Dodi Fayed, leading up to the tragic car crash that claimed both their lives in 1997.

Part 2 will follow just under a month later, arriving on December 14.

This final set of six episodes sees Prince William attempting to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother's death. Plus, we'll see the Queen reflecting on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of Kate and William's relationship.

You can get a taste of what's to come in the release date announcement teaser which Netflix released alongside the announcement:

Part 1 will see Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West reprising the role of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, respectively.

Also returning are Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed. Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards will be joining the show as Prince William and Prince Harry, in their screen debuts.

The second part of The Crown season 6 will then see Ed McVey and Luther Ford taking on the roles of Prince William and Prince Harry, with Meg Bellamy taking on the role of Kate Middleton in what will be all three actors' debut roles.

If you're looking for more shows to enjoy whilst you wait for The Crown to arrive, check out our top picks for the best Netflix shows you should be streaming right now.