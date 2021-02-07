The F9 Super Bowl teaser reminds us that it still exists and hasn't been released yet

You'll be forgiven if you forgot that F9 — the ninth film in the saga of The Fast and the Furious world — has yet to be released. It's one of many that found itself delayed due to 2020 and COVID-19.

But we now have another teaser to go along with the film, released on Super Bowl Sunday.

The gist, according to Universal, is thus:

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad).

The big surprise is that Han — whose character died in Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift — is back. Again. (He returned in subsequent movies that fell earlier in the F&F timeline.)

None of that's anything we haven't known for months thanks to previous trailers, of course.

The film is going to be fast. It's going to be furious.

It's going to take us from London to Tokyo, Central America to Edinburgh, Azerbaijan and Tbilisi.

Returning to the cast are Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, and Oscar winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. And new this time around is Cardi B as Leysa, and a cameo by Reggaeton star Ozuna.

Look for F9 to be released in May 2021.