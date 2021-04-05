The new Loki series premieres July 11 on Disney Plus — and we've got our first full trailer for the continuing adventures of the God of Mischief.

If you're wondering how we're getting more of a character that was (spoiler alert!) killed off in Avengers: Endgame, you've got to remember a few things here. First is that this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe we're talking about, and anything is possible. Second is that Endgame opened up all kinds of fun (and tropes) with time travel and alternative timelines and multiverse theory.

So, yeah. Loki's still around. (And he's still played by Tom Hiddleston, lest you be worried.)

You also need to remember that in Endgame he took off with the Tesseract — and that's what gets him in trouble with the Time Variance Authority. That's another sort of time travel trope (hell, even Star Trek: Discovery fell into this loop in Season 3), but it's also one that brings Owen Wilson into the MCU fold, which should be interesting in its own right.

The series takes place after Endgame, Disney says, but it doesn't really say if we're talking an alternate timeline or a tangent from when Tony and Cap and Ant-Man and Hulk went back in time to fix things in the future and ... You see how this can get a little complicated.

In addition to Hiddleston and Wilson, Loki stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Loki premieres July 11, 2021, on Disney+.

