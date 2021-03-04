The Future Games Show returns with a Spring Showcase on March 25!

The Future Games Show returns this month, with GamesRadar+ hosting a Spring Showcase on Thursday, March 25. The event will feature more than 40 game from 30 publishers and developers, including SEGA, Team 17, Warner Bros. Games, and EA.

The Future Games Show will comprise a mix of world premieres, developer interviews and exclusive announcements, highlighting the best upcoming games on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and on PCs. (Those all area excellent platforms on which to deploy your own streaming video system and enjoy subscriptions to services like Netflix, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video and more.)

The online event will be hosted by two of the stars of the Resident Evil 3 remake — Jeff Schine (who voices Carlos Oliveira), and Nicole Tompkins (Jill Valentine).

"I am thrilled to be presenting the Future Game Show: Spring Showcase alongside my talented Resident Evil 3 remake co-star Jeff Schine," Tompkins said in a press release. "It's bound to be a blast and I am so looking forward to showing the fans some of the amazing new games coming out this year!"

The whole thing kicks off at 5:45 p.m. Eastern time March 25 (that's 2:45 p.m. Pacific, and 2145 GMT) on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and on GamesRadar. The Spring Showcase is the first of three shows planned for 2021, with additional events planned for the summer and fall.

Jeff Schine and Nicole Tompkins, hosts of the Future Games Show Spring Showcase. (Image credit: Future)

"The Future Game Show is back for 2021 and our new Spring Showcase event will be a truly multi-format experience showcasing the most exciting up-and-coming titles of 2021," Daniel Dawkins, Content Director of Games and Film at Future said in press release."

We can't give you too much of a preview of what to expect, but that's OK — because the presenters don't get a sneak peek, either.

"Both of us are die hard gamers," Schine said. "So getting the chance to host the Future Games Show is really exciting. I’ve been trying to get a sneak peak at the lineup. Haven’t had much luck. But from the little I’ve been told so far, it's gonna be quite the show."