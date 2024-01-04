The Golden Bachelor ties the knot live in The Golden Wedding

It's time for The Golden Bachelor to say "I do" with some New Year's nuptials. Gerry Turner is set to marry Theresa Nist in an all-new Bachelor Nation special, The Golden Wedding, on Thursday, January 4.

The Golden Wedding will air live on ABC at 8 pm ET. West Coast viewers will have to wait until 8 pm PT to see the nuptials, and the special will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Turner, 72, spent his time on The Golden Bachelor narrowing down a field of 22 women to Nist, 70, who won his heart and led him to get down on one knee in the show's finale in a proposal that had Bachelor Nation buzzing.

Other members of the season will be in attendance, including episode 5 cast-off Susan Noles, who will be officiating the ceremony for the happy couple. In fact, Nist told EW that she'd like "all of the women from The Golden Bachelor" to come to the wedding. While we don't know who will be able to attend there's no question we'll see some familiar faces. One familiar face reportedly returning is runner-up Leslie Fhim, who said she "can't wait to support Gerry and Theresa on their beautiful day."

The bride and groom's families are expected to be present in the wedding party, including kids and grandkids. Turner and Nist will also pay tribute to their late spouses as well; Turner lost his wife of 43 years in 2017 and Nist lost her husband of 42 years in 2014. "We haven't decided the way that we feel is the most appropriate and the timing that is the most appropriate. But yeah, that’s part of us and part of what has made us who we are, so it'll be there."

After The Golden Bachelor drew in the biggest audience in the Bachelor franchise since March 2020, it won't be surprising to see more Golden episodes with Bachelors and Bachelorettes in their golden years. But since Turner and Nist are the first ones to fall in love in marry, ABC is rolling out the golden carpet.

The Golden Wedding airs at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC, with the event available to stream the following day on Hulu.