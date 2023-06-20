The Great British Bake Off winner lands huge US TV deal

A winner from The Great British Bake Off has just landed a new series with a big US network that will see her hitting the road and using her baking expertise to help some struggling businesses.

2014's Great British Bake Off (also known as The Great British Baking Show if you are in the US) winner Nancy Birtwhistle is heading to the United States to film a new series called The Great American Bakeover.

The unscripted series will see the star baker traveling across the US and visiting a variety of struggling stores to give them a much need makeover in an effort to prevent them from having to close up shop.

A synopsis for the series reads: "The Great American Bakeover follows struggling bakeries all over the country that are having a tough time keeping their doors open. Baker Nancy Birtwhistle is traveling to each small-town storefront to give them a much-needed bakeover to save them from bakeruptcy." (via Deadline).

A release date for The Great American Bakeover has not been confirmed at the time of writing.

Nancy Birtwhistle was the winner of the show's fifth series when the show was still being broadcast on the BBC. A grandmother and retired GP practice manager from Hull, Nancy has described taking part in The Great British Bake Off as the most difficult but most enjoyable experience of her life. If you'd like to learn more about the other stars who've won the show, check out our list of Great British Bake Off winners.

Since taking part in the show, Nancy has started a blog where she shares all manner of recipes. She's also written three books that offer tips on how you can lead a more eco-friendly life in your home and garden. She also shares plenty of her tips on Instagram; you can follow her for cleaning and cooking tips @nancy.birtwhistle.

The Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 in autumn with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, though there's been a change on the hosting front.

After three seasons on Channel 4, Matt Lucas revealed he was stepping back from Bake Off last year, meaning Noel Fielding would be joined by a new co-presenter for the next series.

Earlier in the year, This Morning presenter Alison Hammond was confirmed as Lucas' Bake Off replacement. And Prue Leith recently revealed what she thought about Alison Hammond joining the hit show!