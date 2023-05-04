Bake Off's Prue Leith reveals what she really thinks about new presenter Alison Hammond
Bake Off legend Prue Leith has spoken about what she expects to see from Alison in the new series.
Bake Off judge Prue Leith has spoken about new host Alison Hammond, revealing what she hopes she'll bring to the table.
Following Matt Lucas' departure earlier this year, This Morning legend Alison Hammond was named as the new presenter, co-starring alongside Noel Fielding.
Appearing on the Dish podcast (opens in new tab) alongside Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, the seasoned judge of The Great British Bake Off 2022 and The Great American Baking Show revealed that she hopes Alison's addition to the show will see them going easy on the number of innuendos.
Speaking on the episode, Prue admitted: "I never get the jokes. All this stuff about innuendo and things. I feel I’m really glad Alison’s coming because at least she’s a woman and she’ll be a little more sensible."
However, Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett was unconvinced about Alison's ability to not crack a joke, saying: "I’m not sure about that, we know Alison."
Speaking about co-judge Paul Hollywood, as well as presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding, Prue went on to say: "Well, those three men, they’re like three children. You say sausage and everybody always does laughter. What’s wrong with you guys?
"But anyway, that’s them. Over and over again, I’m the butt of the joke because I’m standing there and I don’t understand why everyone’s laughing. But I have said something which apparently is hilarious and it’s rude, but of course, I don’t get it."
The next season of The Great British Bake Off is set to return to Channel 4 in the autumn, with Alison joining the line-up to present it for the first time.
Speaking about her appointment Ian Katz, Channel 4's Chief Content Officer: “Alison is much loved, effortlessly funny, and the owner of the best laugh in Britain.
"She was a huge hit when she appeared on Celebrity Bake Off and we’re thrilled to have her back in the tent.”
Announcing the exciting news earlier this year, Alison said: "This is breaking news, Alison Hammond is joining the team of The Great British Bake Off.
"I'm just absolutely thrilled. I'm going to be meeting the bakers very soon. I'm joining The Great British Bake Off. I'm so very excited."
At the moment, we don't have a confirmed release date for the new season of Bake Off and we're waiting to find out more about the contestants, so we'll just have to be patient for now!
The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 with episodes also available on demand.
