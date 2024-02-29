The Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has died aged 66

Dave Myers, one-half of TV cooking duo The Hairy Bikers, has died at the age of 66.

Myers, who found fame alongside Si King 20 years ago revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer on the Hairy Bikers - Agony Uncles podcast in May 2022, but did not specify what type of cancer he was suffering from.

The pair are famous for traveling around the world on their motorbikes, sampling and cooking food from different regions.

The sad news was announced by Si today, Thursday, February 29, 2024, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) which read: "I'm afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

"Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave's wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

"Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can't follow.

"I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you God's speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya."

Dave Myers and Si King on The Hairy Bikers Go West on BBC2. (Image credit: BBC)

After enduring 30 rounds of grueling chemotherapy Dave returned to filming last year for his latest BBC Two series, Hairy Bikers Go West which sees the pair eat their way around Lancashire, Merseyside, North Wales, Devon and Dorset.

Speaking of filming the new show Dave told us he thought he’d never ride a motorbike again..."There was a time when I couldn’t walk or balance, I can’t tell you what this trip means to me. I’m drinking it in like a man who’s been in the desert!"