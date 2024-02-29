The Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has died aged 66
Hairy Bikers star Si King said he was with his co-star when he died 'peacefully at home'.
Dave Myers, one-half of TV cooking duo The Hairy Bikers, has died at the age of 66.
Myers, who found fame alongside Si King 20 years ago revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer on the Hairy Bikers - Agony Uncles podcast in May 2022, but did not specify what type of cancer he was suffering from.
The pair are famous for traveling around the world on their motorbikes, sampling and cooking food from different regions.
The sad news was announced by Si today, Thursday, February 29, 2024, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) which read: "I'm afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.
"Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave's wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.
"Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can't follow.
"I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you God's speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya."
After enduring 30 rounds of grueling chemotherapy Dave returned to filming last year for his latest BBC Two series, Hairy Bikers Go West which sees the pair eat their way around Lancashire, Merseyside, North Wales, Devon and Dorset.
Speaking of filming the new show Dave told us he thought he’d never ride a motorbike again..."There was a time when I couldn’t walk or balance, I can’t tell you what this trip means to me. I’m drinking it in like a man who’s been in the desert!"
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.