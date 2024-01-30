The Hairy Bikers Go West: release date, recipes, locations, episode guide and everything we know

The Hairy Bikers Go West on BBC2 takes Dave Myers and Si King to Lancashire, Merseyside, North Wales, Devon and Dorset.

The Hairy Bikers Go West on BBC2 joins chefs Dave Myers and Si King for a seven-part travel and cookery series. After enduring 30 rounds of gruelling chemotherapy following his shock cancer diagnosis, Dave Myers thought he’d never ride a motorbike again. "There was a time when I couldn’t walk or balance," says Dave, 66. "I can’t tell you what this trip means to me. I’m drinking it in like a man who’s been in the desert!"

But now ,after filming their 2023 festive special The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home for Christmas, Dave is back on the open road with his bearded best mate Si King for a new seven-part BBC2 series, which follows the down-to-earth duo as they eat their way around Lancashire, Merseyside, North Wales, Devon and Dorset.

Here's everything you need to know about The Hairy Bikers Go West on BBC2...

The chefs take a boat trip in The Hairy Bikers Go West. (Image credit: BBC)

The Hairy Bikers Go West is a seven-part series that starts on BBC2 on Tuesday February 6 2024 at 7pm with episodes running weekly at the same time and also becoming available on BBCiPlayer.

The Hairy Bikers Go West — what happens, locations and episode guide

Here's the lowdown on each episode of BBC2 series The Hairy Bikers Go West that takes them from Lancashire, Merseyside and North Wales to Devon and Dorset...

Episode 1

Dave and Si start their two-wheeled adventure on Scotland’s Isle of Bute where they meet Syrian refugees Tasnim and Mohamed, who have set up a patisserie and bakery called Helmi's in Rothesay. They also buy a haggis from a local family butcher and meet a couple determined to bring back truffles to the island by growing an orchard of beech and hazel trees. Inspired by the local people and produce, they also cook Middle Eastern flatbread topped with meat and spices, and Chicken Balmoral – chicken breast stuffed with haggis served with a truffle mash. The whole trip leaves Dave feeling emotional.

"The past 18 months made me think moments like this would be an unachievable dream," he says. "Nothing kicks you in the teeth like cancer, so being back doing what I love with my best mate means the world to me. I’m on my bike and I can enjoy the sunshine, the food and the camaraderie!"

Episodes 2 to 7

We will update these subsequent episodes as the series progresses so do check back.

With Syrian refugees Tasnim and Mohamed in Rothesay in episode 1. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer for The Hairy Bikers Go West?

At the moment there's no trailer for The Hairy Bikers Go West but when one arrives we'll post it here.