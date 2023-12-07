The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home for Christmas: release date, recipes and everything you need to know

The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home for Christmas sees bearded best mates Si King and Dave Myers back for a very moving Christmas special on BBC Two.

Just 18 months ago Dave was diagnosed with cancer and has since gone through almost 40 rounds of grueling chemotherapy, which initially left him unable to walk, let alone ride his beloved motorcycle. Now, although not out of the woods, he’s well enough to cook up a festive feast with best pal Si to thank all those who've helped him get back on his feet.

"We love a Christmas knees up but after my recent cancer diagnosis it's been hard to get in the Christmas spirit," admits Dave, 66. "My sense of taste and my appetite went, and I’d fall over quite a lot. It was debilitating. But after support from family, friends and hospital staff I’m feeling strong enough to get back on the road. It’s a Christmas I never thought I’d have, so I want it to be the best!"

So here’s everything you need to know about Si and Dave’s most personal journey yet in The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home for Christmas…

Christmas cheers for Si and Dave. (Image credit: BBC)

The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home for Christmas will be shown on Tuesday 19 December at 9pm on BBC2. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

What happens in The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home for Christmas?

For the emotional Christmas special, the down-to-earth TV chefs visit food producers and restaurateurs for inspiration for a lavish Christmas banquet to say thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends and family who’ve supported Dave during his cancer treatment. But, as well as all the foodie delights on offer, we also get to hear how Dave’s shocking diagnosis has affected him, as cameras go behind the scenes at the hospital in Birmingham where he continues treatment with his wife, Lil, by his side.

A Yuletide gathering of family and friends. (Image credit: BBC)

The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home for Christmas recipes — what’s on the menu?

For The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home for Christmas, Si and Dave are back in the kitchen making canapés of traditional Brummie bacon cakes with a Christmas twist, plus a starter of Filipino noodles inspired by one of Dave’s much-loved nurses.

There’s also dry aged roast beef with homemade horseradish sauce and naan Yorkshire puddings, as well as a seasonal stilton, pear and walnut tart for dessert, made with walnuts from a local Warwickshire farm.

"This feast is a celebration of life and Christmas and being together, and after the past 18 months it feels like a gift from heaven," says Dave. "I’m still having chemotherapy but this is a Christmas I’d never thought I’d have!"

The Hairy Bikers prepare their Christmas feast. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer for The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home for Christmas?

Not yet, but we’ll update here as soon as one lands.