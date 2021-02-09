The 'Happily' trailer is the right kind of weird

What if a couple never left their honeymoon phase? Saban films released their first trailer for their dark romcom Happily today, a film that seems to ask that very question. However, there's something else going on in Tom (Joel McHale) and Janet's (Kerry Bishé) lives. At first it seems that their friends are simply annoyed that they love each other so much, but things start to get weird when someone from the city (yes that's Stephen Root) appears with two injections that could "fix" the couple.

Check out the full trailer:

We're not 100% sure what's going on here, but what we do know is that we're seeing everything we want from a movie right out the gate. There's love, there's sex, there's murder, there's a man getting accidentally electrocuted and, yes, there's also some shirtless Joel McHale. Happily looks to be the exact right kind of weird.

This first trailer does exactly what any successful trailer should: it leaves us with a ton of intrigue and even more questions without revealing too much about what we're about to see. Who's running around trying to deprogram people? Why is there a gun room? What in the world is going on at this weird-ass couple's retreat? We have no idea what you're doing, Happily, but we're buying what you're selling.

Happily is written and directed by BenDavid Grabinski (Are You Afraid of the Dark, Blindspotting) and rocks a solid cast of Joel McHale, Kerry Bishé, Natalie Morales, Natalie Zea and more. The film will release March 19, 2021.

Here's the film's official synopsis:

A dark romantic comedy. Tom and Janet have been happily married for years. But a visit from a mysterious stranger leads to a dead body, a lot of questions, and a tense couples' trip with friends who may not actually be friends at all.