The Hundred 2022 live stream: how to watch The Hundred online

Here's how to watch The Hundred 2022 online from anywhere, with the opening match on BBC2 at 7pm tonight (August 3).

The Hundred has returned for its second season, after dazzling and, erm, baffling crowds in equal measure!

Even seasoned cricket watchers at times struggled to know exactly what the rules were and this is something the tournament will need to address.

Also, there’s a nagging feeling about whether the format is different enough to the hugely popular 20/20 game. Does it need to be more radical? And can someone make the scoreboard clearer?!

So, The Hundred will really need to prove itself in its second season and what it does have going for it is a lot of big names playing.

Jos Buttler, Kieron Pollard and Glenn Maxwell are among the top men performing. It’s worth noting the women's side of the tournament is starting later due to lots of the players being in the Commonwealth Games.

Unfortunately, Jonny Bairstow, who’s been in remarkable form this summer, is sitting out the tournament, which is a big miss.

But big crowds are expected and there will be some huge hitting to enjoy!

How to get The Hundred 2022 live stream for free in the UK

Good news cricket fans, the BBC is showing many of the The Hundred matches which means you can watch via iPlayer or on the BBC.

The opening game — Southern Brave v Welsh Fire (Start-time 7.00pm) — is on Wednesday, August 3 on BBC2 from 7pm to 10pm.

Sky Sports is showing all the games. There's a range of Sky TV packages available to suit just about everyone, so the simplest way to check out all the best Sky TV deals is to head to Sky.com. (opens in new tab) Sky Sports is available as an add-on to whatever package you choose.

How to watch The Hundred 2022 live streams from outside your country

If you're trying to tap into your local The Hundred coverage from outside your normal country, you might run into some frustrating digital barriers which will prevent you from doing exactly that. Thankfully, you'll be able to get around this issue by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN solves this issue by changing your IP address, meaning you can tune into all the content that matters to you even if you're going to be away from home. Our favorite option is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which comes highly recommended by our sister site, Techradar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. And it's a great way to watch cricket via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch The Hundred in the US?

Yes, you can watch with Willow TV (opens in new tab) — a 24x7 live cricket channel.