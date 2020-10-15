The 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' franchise is getting an Amazon series

First a novel, then a film franchise, and now a YA drama on Amazon. I Know What You Did Last Summer was recently greenlit by the streaming giant. Preacher alumn Sara Goodman will be writing and executive producing the series.

The show will share the same premise as the media that came before it. A group of teenagers will get stalked by a serial killer a year after some stuff goes down on graduation night. People will die! It's all good slasher fun.

Jason Clodfelter, Co-President of Sony Picture Studios noted, "Neal Moritz and Original Film's development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman’s contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller." While Albert Chang, the Co-Head of Television at Amazon said, "The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie. Any way you slice it, our global Prime Video customers will love this modern take on the fan favorite film."

The cast remains unannounced (it was just greenlit, after all), but with the series joining the likes of Scream 5 and Freaky, it looks like we could be entering a new golden age of slasher content.