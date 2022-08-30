The Masked Singer announces I’m A Celebrity one-off special

The Masked Singer and I'm A Celebrity fans are in for a treat!

Two of ITV’s biggest shows will combine for a brand new one-off special that will air on ITV and ITV Hub later this year.

The Masked Singer and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will join forces for a TV special centred around the iconic reality show set in the Australian jungle.

To celebrate the TV juggernaut, celebrities won’t be competing in a Bushtucker trial, but instead go head-to-head while wearing outrageous and bonkers costumes as the panel and viewers at home try to guess who is behind the mask.

Before the famous faces can scream “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!” the panel will have a go at guessing what celebrity could be in disguise as a witchetty grub or a kangaroo.

The famous panel hoping to win all of the stars will be Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan who will also be joined by special guest star panelists, while former jungle campmate and regular host Joel Dommett will be resuming his presenting duties.

The Masked Singer panel will be returning for the one time spin-off. (Image credit: ITV)

In another exciting twist, Joel will be hard at work, where instead of earning food for camp, he’ll be hunting down those very important mind-bending clues for the panel.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning said: “What a perfect way to celebrate the return of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! than with a unique mash up of two hugely successful series.

“Viewers will get to enjoy all things Jungle with a wonderfully bonkers Masked Singer twist. With flamboyant costumes that pay homage to the iconic series as it returns to Australia, families will be able to play alongside our panel in TV's favourite guessing game.”

I'm A Celebrity and The Masked Singer are joining forces. (Image credit: ITV)

Bandicoot Scotland founders, Derek McLean and Daniel Nettleton added: “We are huge fans of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and are thrilled to be able to celebrate this ground breaking and hugely successful series with a special edition of The Masked Singer.

“The celebrities may think the jungle is an endurance test but singing on national TV dressed head to toe in a giant costume is no mean feat. They may not be playing to win food for their campmates but they will have to hone their singing skills as they attempt to fool the panel and keep them in the dark. With costumes that reflect all things Jungle, this is definitely a show viewers won’t want to miss.”

The Masked Singer - I’m A Celebrity Special is coming to ITV and ITV Hub this Autumn.