The Masked Singer UK fans predict 'biggest shocker' for one reveal!
The Masked Singer UK viewers all agree about Knitting's 'surprise' identity!
The Masked Singer UK viewers have rumbled the identity of Knitting and in a rare show of unity, just about everyone agrees!
Viewers are convinced that Claire Richards from Steps is underneath the comedy costume – and they’ve been saying it since her first appearance on the show.
In previous weeks, Knitting’s clues included a single magpie. One magpie is ‘one for sorrow’ which is a Steps lyric.
There was also a nod to the numbers 5,6,7,8 – another Steps song!
This week, Knitting walked past a sign saying ‘area of heavy footfall’.
That’s Steps, right?
And she told us all a fairytale, which viewers thought was the story of the video to the classic Steps song, Tragedy!
Knitting is defo claire from steps - church bells from Tragedy #MaskedSingerUKJanuary 28, 2023
When a church appeared on her video, the excited fans were convinced it was the church where the video was filmed.
“I’ve been screaming this is Claire from Steps for weeks,” said one viewer.
And another over-excited fan said: "THAT IS THE TRAGEDY CHURCH PEOPLE."
THAT IS THE TRAGEDY CHURCH PEOPLE. #MaskedSingerUKJanuary 28, 2023
Did Knitting just tell the story of the Tragedy video? @ThisisDavina @MaskedSingerUK #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/y9s7E7vkl1January 28, 2023
One crafty Steps fan made another observation, pointing out that Claire is a fan of the show and often adds her guesses on social media.
But she never makes any guesses about who Knitting could be!
Just an observation @MaskedSingerUK but @_ClaireRichards never tweets her guesses during Knitting's performances.. and yes, I am desperate to get at least one guess right! 😅January 28, 2023
It seems everyone is in agreement!
One fan said there was "absolutely no denying" who was underneath the bright pink costume.
And, as one viewer pointed out, it would be a "shocker" if Knitting isn't Claire Richards!
Absolutely no denying that Knitting is Claire from Steps. It has to be her!! #knitting #TheMaskedSinger #MaskedSingerUK @MaskedSingerUKJanuary 28, 2023
I mean at this point, the biggest shocker in @MaskedSingerUK history, would be if Knitting ISN’T @_ClaireRichards #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/uZ3Vqmpf77January 28, 2023
At the end of the show, Pigeon was revealed to be comedian Katherine Ryan.
Knitting was put through to next week, so we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out if she really is Claire Richards!
The Masked Singer UK returns next week. For more information see our TV guide.
