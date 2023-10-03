The Masked Singer UK judge Rita Ora 'replaced' by Jennifer Saunders

Jennifer Saunders will fill in for Rita Ora on The Masked Singer UK.

The Masked Singer UK is reportedly set to welcome Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders to the panel as she steps in for judge Rita Ora.

Singer Rita, who has been on the judging panel since it premiered in 2020, has had to pull out of some episodes due to work commitments.

However, ITV has bagged some famous names to keep Rita's seat warm during her absence, with one of the names being comedy icon Jennifer.

According to The Sun, Jennifer is guaranteed "to bring plenty of laughs and energy" as she joins Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan on the judging panel.

A source told the publication: "Jennifer is only filling in for the one show but everyone involved is really excited about it. She's a national treasure and is bound to go down a treat with viewers. It's a real coup for the show."

The Masked Singer UK panel: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. (Image credit: ITV)

Rita's absence is only temporary and she will definitely feature in the upcoming series.

A source previously said: “The show is a huge part of Rita’s life but her hectic schedule means she is going to miss a couple of shows in the upcoming series.

“Filming on the new installment begins in the coming weeks and Rita is going to be there when she can.

“The show’s bosses are lining up some stellar celebrity guests to hold the fort while Rita is off and they can’t wait to surprise fans with who they have booked.”

Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan will all be returning for The Masked Singer UK season 5, meanwhile, Joel Dommett will be back as the host.

This year, Rhino won The Masked Singer UK season 4 and was unmasked as Busted singer Charlie Simpson, with Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson coming in second place dressed as Phoenix.

The Masked Singer will return to ITV in January 2024. Previous episodes are available to watch on ITVX.