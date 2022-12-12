The Muppet Christmas Carol fans thrilled deleted scene is finally back

The Muppet Christmas Carol fans are thrilled to watch the full version of the movie once again.

The Muppet Christmas Carol fans have been given an early Christmas present by Disney Plus after the streaming channel re-released the favorite festive movie with a previously deleted scene added back in.

The movie, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year has become a festive highlight for fans as they re-watch the film each Christmas. But many felt something was missing after a scene that showed Michael Caine's Scrooge going back in time to relive his breakup with the love of his life, Belle.

Belle, played by Meredith Braun, sings 'When Love is Gone' (written by Paul Williams) — a song which explains why Scrooge and Belle's relationship came to an end and what led to Scrooge being the cold-hearted man we all love to hate.

The Muppet Christmas Carol has become a family favourite for the holidays. (Image credit: Jim Henson Productions, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Over the years it has been reported that Disney removed the song from the movie, believing that it wouldn't appeal to young viewers, instead adding a new version of the song to the end credits by country singer Martina McBride.

But, unfortunately for fans of the snowy movie sing-song, in the process of cutting the song for the cinema release, it is thought that Disney lost the video master and also couldn't find the negative.

Without the song, which hasn't appeared in the movie since its VHS days, the scene where Scrooge goes back in time has always seemed a bit rushed, leaving fans wondering why Scrooge was so mean and why poor Rizzo the Rat sobbing so much.

Michael Caine as Scrooge. (Image credit: Jim Henson Productions, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

But now there is good news for The Muppet Christmas Carol fans because the original has been rediscovered and restored, and you can now watch the movie in all its full-length glory on Disney Plus.

Fans have taken to social media to share their joy, and it seems like all their Christmases have come at once...

YASSS! I LOVE THAT SONG! Was so bummed it was removed!December 11, 2022 See more

when love is gone the deleted song from the muppets christmas carol i LOVE youDecember 11, 2022 See more

this song is structurally critical to the whole movie, and restoring it makes the Muppets Christmas Carol the absolutely definitive adaptation of the novel.there's a particular thing that I like about this song that makes it so important to the film imo 🧵 https://t.co/HdFjDKLqwwDecember 9, 2022 See more

Oh!! Hahaha bossThe extended version got released today on Disney plus with the cut song in it.December 11, 2022 See more

While The Muppets Christmas Carol has become one of the top Christmas movies of all time, if you haven't watched it, there couldn't be a better time to get to know the retelling of the classic Dickens story.

Not only does Michael Caine play Scrooge, but the Muppets fill in for most of the other roles in the story, including Kermit the Frog as Bob Cratchit, Waldorf and Statler as the Marley Brothers and Fozzie the Bear as Fozziwig.

The extended version with the song included can be streamed on Disney Plus — just look on the film's extras page and you will find the full-length version there.