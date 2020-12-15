The Office will be a Peacock exclusive come Jan. 1, 2021

The Office is heading home. NBCUniversal has announced that starting Jan. 1, 2021, the U.S. version of the series will stream exclusively on the Peacock service.

The first two seasons of The Office will be available on the free tier of Peacock. The rest will require the Peacock Premium option, which costs $4.99 a month. (For an extra $5 you'll be able to get rid of advertising, too.

You won't just be paying for the same old episodes, though. Deleted scenes and extra footage will be available from Season 3 on.

"Having The Office back in the NBC family opens up access to a lot of extra content that we originally shot," Greg Daniels, creator of The Office, said in a press release. "The team at Peacock wanted to create the ultimate destination for fans, so I went back into the dailies with the original editors of the show and found some never-before-seen footage that was cut for time but is still fun to see. You can choose to watch the classic version of the show, or the superfan extended cuts with this new footage and other deleted scenes that we are gradually rolling out, starting with season 3. The experience on Peacock should feel like a celebration of The Office for fans."

Here's what all is coming with the series to Peacock:

Every single episode — all 201 of them.

Superfan episodes with never-before-scene footage and deleted scenes.

Spanish audio and Spanish captions.

Behind-the-scenes footage.

Curated themed collections —like the best of the holiday parties and guest appearances.

Playlists with the best pranks, best office romances, and Michael Scott's words of wisdom.

"The Office Zen" — a 24/7 channel of ambient noise from The Office for you to play in the background at home.

Dedicated TikTok and GIPHY accounts dedicated to The Office.

Peacock is available on most major streaming hardware, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and more.