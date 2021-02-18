The official red band trailer for 'Mortal Kombat' is here

The official Red Band trailer for Mortal Kombat leaked ahead of the official trailer released today. Yesterday, a series of motion posters for the upcoming movie were released. They feature favorites Mileena, Jax, Kung Lao, and more. The short videos, originally released on Twitter, give a closer look at who’s playing who in the latest adaptation of the iconic video game series. Mortal Kombat is currently set to debut on HBO Max and in theaters on April 16, 2021.

Each poster showcases the movie’s cast of fighters, including Joe Taslim's Sub-Zero, Josh Lawson's Kano, Sisi Stringer's Mileena, Max Huang's Kung Lao, Chin Han's Shang Tsung, Jessica McNamee's Sonya Blade, Ludi Lin's Liu Kang, Tadanobu Asano's Raiden, Mehcad Brooks' Jax Briggs, and Hiroyuki Sanada's Scorpion. Some of them are featured in the red band trailer, including an all-new character Cole Young - played by Lewis Tan. He is described as a washed-up MMA fighter who bears a mysterious birthmark in the shape of the Mortal Kombat symbol on his chest.

Cole Young and long-time character, Sonya Blade, will embark on a journey together that will lead him to the temple of our favorite Elder God with the thunder and hat to match, Lord Raiden. From there Young will come into contact with a group of highly-skilled fighters, which means there will be plenty of fights and gruesome fatalities since the movie is rated R. We are thankful for that too! We would like all of the classic but extremely violent finisher moves. We get a taste of that in the trailer.

Lewis Tan, who did his own stunt work on set, had the following to say:

"There are some crazy fatalities...We've picked a couple of iconic ones. There's a lot of really cool signature moves that you'll see, a lot of Easter eggs that we snuck into the film, but there are some really badass fatalities that I can't wait to see on the big screen. They're brutal, man. They, they don't hold back."

The new James Wan-produced live-action Mortal Kombat is just one of a slew of titles Warner Bros. is expected to release on HBO Max. Mortal Kombat’s distribution plan was reconsidered due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has impacted several studios and their respective release calendars over the past year.